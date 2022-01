Action1 Corporation announced that its solution is available to organizations and MSPs for up to 100 endpoints for free forever. Over the last decade, the IT industry has become riddled with so-called “free” software products that are actually either misrepresented as a limited free trial or used to obtain customer data to sell for profit. Such fake offers give free software a bad name. Action1 is disrupting the industry by providing IT teams with its comprehensive RMM platform for up to 100 endpoints for free with no strings attached.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO