ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Hillstone Networks StoneOS 5.5R9 helps organizations stay ahead of known and unknown threats

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillstone Networks, a provider of infrastructure protection solutions, introduced the latest iteration of its flagship StoneOS solution. “Organizations today demand a comprehensive, intelligent, high-performing and automated security solution that works. StoneOS delivers,” said Tim Liu, CTO & co-founder of Hillstone Networks. “This is a major upgrade resulting in unparalleled capabilities to...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

How to use desktop Stacks to stay organized

One place that many computer users take for granted is the desktop. It can be so simple to save an image from the web or a file from an email to the screen you see most. But with this can come clutter, and before you know it, you can have 20 to 30 icons filling your screen.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Yugabyte partners with Intuita to support cloud-native database market growth

Yugabyte has signed a strategic partnership agreement with UK full lifecycle data services provider Intuita. The partnership will support the growth of enterprise-class, transactional database technology cloud initiatives across EMEA, and further accelerate the adoption of cloud-native databases for digital transformation projects. Intuita brings a wealth of experience in cloud...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Level#Security Management#Security Policy#Hillstone Networks#Cto Co#Dga#Ssl#Nat#3rd Party#Sdn#Snmp#Netconf
helpnetsecurity.com

What are the barriers to moving legacy data to the cloud?

While 95% of tech leaders worldwide say moving their legacy application data to the cloud is a priority, and 80.5% want to do it within the next 12 months, only 35% of tech leaders currently store more than half their legacy data in the cloud. On a related note, only...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Is cloud the solution to optimized data privacy?

In this interview with Help Net Security, Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, Senior Privacy Counsel and Legal Engineer at Immuta, talks about data privacy, what organizations can a must do to keep data secure, and explains the technologies that can help optimize data protection processes. The pandemic has greatly influenced every aspect of...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Netrix acquires BTB Security to expand its managed security portfolio

Netrix announced the acquisition of BTB Security, a cybersecurity and digital forensics solutions company. The acquisition strategically expands Netrix’s managed security portfolio and its ability to deliver sophisticated cybersecurity consulting services to small and mid-sized enterprise clients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “Amidst a constantly evolving...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Teneo collaborates with Exium to help IT teams in their transition to a SASE

Teneo announced a new partnership with Exium to assist lean enterprise IT teams in their transition to a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). The partnership further strengthens Teneo’s capabilities across SASE, Cloud Networking, and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), and will help busy IT leaders with stretched resources to save time and transform faster.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
helpnetsecurity.com

Trends that will shape the security industry in 2022

Entering 2022, the world continues to endure the pandemic. But the security industry has, no doubt, continued to shift, adapt, and develop in spite of things. Several trends have even accelerated. Beyond traditional “physical security,” a host of frontiers like AI, cloud computing, IoT, and cybersecurity are being rapidly pioneered by entities big and small in our industry.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

SOC Prime CCM App for Splunk now available for Splunk Cloud customers

SOC Prime announced that the SOC Prime CCM App for Splunk has been vetted for the Splunk Cloud Platform, enabling security teams to stream real-time relevant content from the SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace to both on-premises and cloud-based Splunk environments. Powered by SOC Prime’s Detection as Code platform, the...
CELL PHONES
helpnetsecurity.com

Arqit partners with AUCloud to deploy sovereign quantum encryption service in Australia

Arqit welcomes AUCloud as the latest local service provider to join the Federated Quantum System for deployment in Australia in partnership with the Australian Government. AUCloud is a highly respected Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider selling high security sovereign cloud services to the Australian Government, Defence, Intelligence, and Critical National Industry (CNI) communities. NextDC, Australia’s largest data centre operator is a key strategic investor in AUCloud.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Cultivating a security-first mindset for software developers

There is a “great cyber security awakening” happening across companies. Right now, we need a fundamental new approach to development, so we are not constantly firefighting. Almost two years into the pandemic, organizations are recognizing that their teams may never be together in one place again. This has...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Device Authority partners with Trusted Objects to provide a combined solution for IoT Edge devices

Device Authority and Trusted Objects announced their integration between TO-protect software root-of-trust (RoT) and KeyScaler IoT platform. Last year Trusted Objects joined the KeyScaler Ready program which enabled both teams to work closely together to provide a combined solution for IoT Edge devices. IoT security solutions must be adapted to...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

The importance of securing machine-to-machine and human-to-machine interaction

In this interview with Help Net Security, Oded Hareven, CEO at Akeyless, explains how organizations manage secrets, particularly how this practice has changed and evolved amid the rapid shift to hybrid/remote work and how it benefits organizations security wise. We have seen great changes in the last couple of years...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

The evolution of security analytics

As networks continue to evolve and security threats get more complex, security analytics plays an increasingly critical role in securing the enterprise. By combining software, algorithms and analytic processes, security analytics helps IT and security teams proactively (and reactively) detect threats before they result in data loss or other harmful outcomes.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Host and NAT virtual network adapters are registered on "unknown network" with public network profil

I noticed that an update for vmware workstation was recently released, so I had gotten my hopes that, maybe, just maybe the bug (until proven otherwise) that I had reported had been fixed. Beyond disappointed to find that it has not been resolved. So, I guess I need to create another making VMware aware of the issue. Which I am more than willing and able to do as many times as needed until this is addressed.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

SolarWinds acquires Monalytic to enhance mission-critical systems for federal customers

SolarWinds announced it has acquired Monalytic, a monitoring, analytics, and professional services company, and preferred SolarWinds services provider. This acquisition helps provide SolarWinds federal customers with around-the-clock support to help optimize and secure their dynamic IT environments by coupling the company’s effective, accessible, and easy-to-use IT management products with Monalytic’s seasoned experts who operate in the most secure environments.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

TAC Security ESOF VMDR offers vulnerability management coverage in a single platform

TAC Security launched its new ESOF Vulnerability Management Detection and Response (VMDR) solution, as part of its Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF) suite of solutions. ESOF VMDR secures networks with complete vulnerability and risk management from one central console. “Our ESOF VMDR platform offers all the capabilities available from...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

BT selects VMware SASE to address networking and security challenges

VMware announced an agreement with BT to offer multinational customers more choice and flexibility in how they embrace a cloud-first approach to networking, security, and edge computing. Under the terms of the agreement, BT will offer its customers VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) as a global managed service, combining...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy