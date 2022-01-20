Cathie Wood's Ark Trims Exposure In Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Report

ARK Innovation's macro calls have not come true so far. Rising rates are a huge headwind for expensive growth stocks. ARK Investments has seen its ETFs, including ARK Innovation (ARKK), ARK Genomic Revolution (ARKG), ARK Fintech Innovation (ARKF), and ARK Next Generation Internet (ARKW) drop significantly over the last year. In 2022, these ETFs have, so far, performed very badly, and further downside is material. Rising rates and high inflation work against ARK's ETFs, and selling pressure in ARK's investments, combined with outflows in its ETFs, could accelerate things further. It does also not really help that Cathie Wood has made a number of high-profile macro calls that have, so far, turned out to be pretty bad. With many of ARK's holdings still trading at pretty high valuations, it seems unlikely that things will turn around quickly.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO