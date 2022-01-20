ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood's Ark Trims Exposure In Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Report

By Rachit Vats
 5 days ago
Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Investment Management on Wednesday further lowered its exposure in the streaming video-on-demand company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) ahead of its quarterly earnings report. Ark Invest sold 3,000 shares — estimated to be worth $1.5 million based on the latest closing price —...

Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop And Genius Brands Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the retail and consumer discretionary sectors, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) and Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS), are all trading lower as stocks continue to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022. Retail-favorite stocks have suffered setbacks amid...
#Quarterly Earnings#Ark Investment Management#Netflix Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Nflx#Ark Invest Etf#Arkx#Bofa Securities#Skillz Inc#Sklz
Jim Cramer Thrashed By Dogecoin Creator Over Recommending Netflix

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus took a dig at CNBC presenter Jim Cramer on Monday. What Happened: “Why does anyone add NFA [Not Financial Advice] if this dude can just do this and lose everyone money,” Markus said in reference to Cramer on Twitter. Markus also reposted...
Netflix Stock Crashes As Investors Head For The Exits After Earnings Report

Netflix stock lost more than one-fifth of its value on Friday after the internet television network missed its own target for new subscribers in the fourth quarter and guided much lower than views for the current quarter. On the stock market today, Netflix stock tumbled 21.8% to close at 397.50,...
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Netflix, IBM, Rivian, Apple And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story says that just because January may turn out badly for the markets, the doesn't necessarily predict how the rest of 2022 will unfold. Other featured articles discuss the anticipation surrounding IBM's earnings report and why one analyst is bullish on Netflix. Also, an electric-truck maker's...
ARKK, Cathie Wood, And The Bursting Bubble

ARK Innovation's macro calls have not come true so far. Rising rates are a huge headwind for expensive growth stocks. ARK Investments has seen its ETFs, including ARK Innovation (ARKK), ARK Genomic Revolution (ARKG), ARK Fintech Innovation (ARKF), and ARK Next Generation Internet (ARKW) drop significantly over the last year. In 2022, these ETFs have, so far, performed very badly, and further downside is material. Rising rates and high inflation work against ARK's ETFs, and selling pressure in ARK's investments, combined with outflows in its ETFs, could accelerate things further. It does also not really help that Cathie Wood has made a number of high-profile macro calls that have, so far, turned out to be pretty bad. With many of ARK's holdings still trading at pretty high valuations, it seems unlikely that things will turn around quickly.
3 Companies Sliding on Netflix’s Earnings Debacle

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) dropped a bomb on the market Thursday night, leaving a crater in multiple stocks. While the news had particular ramifications for streaming stocks, it also added further concerns for growth stocks, which have been under fire for weeks and hardly needed another reason for pessimism. The nuke, of...
Netflix Is Down but Not Out After a Disappointing Q4 Earnings Report

Its new subscriber additions figure for Q4 was a disappointment, and the forecast for Q1 was a bigger one. Netflix will need to rely upon price increases in its more mature markets. There's potentially lots of growth to be had in international markets, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Netflix...
