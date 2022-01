HASTINGS, Neb. — On the second day of a back-to-back trip, the University of Jamestown Jimmies Women's Basketball team was not affected by travel or exertion from last night as they defeated the Hastings College Women's Basketball 68-59 at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Jimmies jumped out to a 19-8 first quarter lead and held the lead throughout. Jamestown shot a remarkable 46.9% from three-point range and 46% for the game. Of their 23 field goals, 15 were from behind the arc.

