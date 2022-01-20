'Extraordinary rebuke of the former President': Toobin weighs in on SCOTUS decision

Related
Judge rejects effort by Trump ally Eastman to sideline Jan. 6 committee subpoena
At issue are documents connected to John Eastman's work at Chapman University.
Roger Stone Rips 'Despicable' Trump Ally Jason Miller, Accuses Him of 'Lying'
That followed podcaster Joe Rogan accusing Gettr, the alternative to Twitter headed by Miller, of inflating follower counts.
tennesseestar.com
Sen. Portman Weighs In on SCOTUS Decision Blocking Vaccine Mandates
A U.S. Senator from Ohio released a statement Friday regarding Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling against President Joe Biden and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s attempt to mandate vaccines in the workplace. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) began his statement by saying that he is a strong advocate for...
Trump huddling with advisers on 2022 game plan, but insiders say former president makes the ‘real decisions'
The king of the GOP is gathering his court. Former President Donald Trump is expected to meet Wednesday with several members of his political team as well as outside advisers to discuss potential endorsements and races to emphasize in this year’s midterm elections. But what decisions are hammered out at the gathering is debatable.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘You can’t make that make sense’: Supreme Court expert rails against Justice Clarence Thomas for potential conflict of interest
A Supreme Court expert has lambasted Clarence Thomas over his refusal to recuse himself from politically charged cases which his wife has openly lobbied over.Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, last week signed an open letter calling for the 6 January committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference.Her husband was the sole Supreme Court justice to vote against releasing Donald Trump’s White House documents about the riots at the US Capitol in an 8-1 decision on Thursday. Supreme Court expert and journalist Elie Mystal told MSNBC’s The Reidout that Justice Thomas had a clear...
MSNBC Host Confronts Trump Ally Peter Navarro Over 'Peaceful People' Claim About Jan. 6
"The Capitol Police were being beaten and attacked by Trump fans. I think you know that," Ari Melber told the former Trump admin official.
wlen.com
Congressman Tim Walberg Reacts to Recent SCOTUS Vaccine Decision
Washington, D.C. – United States Congressman Tim Walberg released his reaction to the Supreme Court blocking the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on private businesses with 100 or more employees…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and more. #wlenradio #wlennews #lenaweenews.
27 House members sign letter asking Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to bring stock-trading ban to the floor: 'We came to Congress to serve our country, not turn a quick buck'
The bipartisan letter comes after Pelosi reversed course, saying she's open to a ban. "If members want to do that, I'm OK with that," she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Tensions 'Would Never Have Happened' Under His Presidency
Trump's remarks came after Russia recently told the U.S. to stop providing military aid to Ukraine.
Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’
In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
MSNBC
Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention
As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden
Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois may have bribed a primary opponent to stay out of the race in exchange for a job in her office, House ethics body unanimously finds
The Illinois progressive's case now goes to the House Ethics Committee, where it will be further reviewed by her peers.
Joe Biden Will Be Impeached in November, Steve Bannon Says
"This November is about one thing: It's impeaching Joe Biden to stop this madness and to stop this illegitimate regime from destroying our nation," said Bannon.
Outrage as Newt Gingrich says Capitol attack investigators could be jailed
Liz Cheney among those to condemn remarks by former House speaker as committee member Zoe Lofgren says: ‘I think Newt has really lost it’
Virginia's new Republican attorney general tells the Supreme Court the state will no longer oppose Mississippi's restrictive abortion law
A letter from the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares sent to the Supreme Court cited a "change in Administration" in its new stance.
Van Jones points out problem with Dem's rebuke of Sinema
CNN's Jake Tapper and Van Jones discuss responses to Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's opposition to changing the filibuster rules to allow major voting rights legislation to pass the Senate with just 50 votes.
Mary Trump Says Her Uncle Will 'Stop Protecting' Ivanka if He Feels It's Necessary
The ex-president's niece said her 40-year-old cousin could have "damning" information about the Capitol riot.
Cheney and Kinzinger fire back at Newt Gingrich’s call for them to be arrested if GOP takes House
The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
526
Followers
905
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0