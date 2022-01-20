ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Extraordinary rebuke of the former President': Toobin weighs in on SCOTUS decision

 5 days ago

Anderson Cooper, Jeffrey Toobin and Maggie Haberman discuss the Supreme Court clearing the way for the release of presidential records from the Trump White House to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

