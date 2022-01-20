15 Winter Essentials to Hit the Slopes in Style and Comfort

By about the end of January, many Central Oregonians start dreaming about warmer temperatures, longer days and the arrival of spring and more time outdoors. But alas, as most of us know, spring won’t be here until June—OK, maybe May—so we have to dream about spring while making it through the rest of winter that is still to come. Enter the Deschutes Land Trust and its annual winter Nature Nights series. It hosts free, monthly presentations from January through March on nature-related topics given by experts in their field, which provide the perfect nighttime diversion to help speed winter along. This year Nature Nights are once again virtual, so you don’t even have to get out of your sweatpants! Mark your calendar, grab your favorite beverage and some popcorn, and settle in for these upcoming talks:

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO