NC STATE NOTEBOOK — Pack Tracks. The Pack could not complete a season-sweep of Virginia Tech, falling to the Hokies, 62-59, Wednesday night inside PNC Arena. Virginia Tech jumped out to a 15-0 lead and led 33-15 at one point in the first half. The Pack trailed by 14 points at halftime, but battled back to close within two with 5:33 to play. After a 5-0 Virginia Tech run extended its lead back to seven, the Pack scored six unanswered to get within one with under 30 seconds to play. The Pack’s 59 points were a season-low for NC State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO