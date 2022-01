News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team fell to 10-9 on the season and 2-6 in the ACC on Monday night after suffering a 78-68 loss at North Carolina. The Hokies were down just 37-33 at halftime, but they could not crawl their way back in the second half as the Tar Heels powered through to move to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in conference.

