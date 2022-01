Short hairstyles might be trending right now, but that isn’t stopping Hilary Duff from going full-on Rapunzel. The actor debuted perhaps her longest hairstyle ever in a series of stunning Instagram photos that show lengthy blonde waves cascading over her shoulders. Hilary Duff’s mermaid waves prove that long hair will always be classic and while it seems everyone is going brunette, Duff makes a strong case for the soft yet striking look of blonde hair. The loose waves are parted in the middle with a bit of darker color at the root that gradually fades into an ethereal platinum. In the post, Duff explains that the look was created for press appearances to promote her upcoming Hulu show, How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the hit CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO