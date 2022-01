In the opening moments of Pablo Larraín‘s Spencer, his subject – Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart, beyond impressive) – hopes to maintain any shred of autonomy she can through a lifestyle she knows has wildly altered her reality. Late to a family Christmas celebratory weekend – the film focuses on December 24th-26th in the early 1990’s, when her marriage to Charles was starting to unravel – she stops at a local diner to ask for directions. She holds herself in a manner that doesn’t separate her from the local patrons, though they, understandably, stop in their tracks. Moments later, she pulls over on the side of the road where she is spotted by the estate’s chef (Sean Harris). He wonders why she is driving herself. “Cars don’t drive on their own”, she retorts.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO