Thomas Jefferson, Bronaugh girls fall in consolation round of Tony Dubray Classic
LIBERAL, Mo. — Both the Thomas Jefferson and Bronaugh girls’ basketball teams fell in the consolation round of the Tony Dubray Classic Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. Northeast Vernon County defeated Thomas Jefferson 55-22, while Bronaugh fell to Northeast Arma, 45-39.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0