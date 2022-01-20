ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronaugh, MO

Thomas Jefferson, Bronaugh girls fall in consolation round of Tony Dubray Classic

By Shea Schrader
 5 days ago

LIBERAL, Mo. — Both the Thomas Jefferson and Bronaugh girls’ basketball teams fell in the consolation round of the Tony Dubray Classic Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. Northeast Vernon County defeated Thomas Jefferson 55-22, while Bronaugh fell to Northeast Arma, 45-39.

