Izzie Augustine knocked down three of her team’s eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points to lead Pennington to a 62-28 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. MK Kramli hit three 3s as well on her way to 11 points, and Morgan Matthews also scored 11 points to help Pennington improve to 10-3.

PENNINGTON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO