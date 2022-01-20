Bono Is ‘Embarrassed’ by His Vocals on U2’s ‘Boy’

Bono is not having a beautiful day. The 60-year-old rocker and philanthropist revealed in a podcast interview Monday that he often switches off the radio when he hears U2’s songs playing because he dislikes the band’s name and the sound of his own voice. “No, I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name,” he said. “The band sound incredible. I just found the voice very strained and kind of not macho and my Irish macho was kind of strained by that.” The singer said hearing his own music turns him red with embarrassment. “I’ve been in a car when one of our songs has come on the radio, and I’ve been the color of—as we say in Dublin—scarlet. I’m just embarrassed. And yeah, I mean, I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot.”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO