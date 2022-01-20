No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
Someone will break through when a pair of sliding teams square off. The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-10, 1-5 SEC) attempt to end a five-game losing streak against the Kentucky Wildcats (8-7, 5-0 SEC), who have lost five straight, on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Vanderbilt fell to South...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
After starting the season 0-10, the Siena women's basketball team has won five straight games. The Saints beat Fairfield 69-56 in a battle for first place in the MAAC on Saturday at the UHY Center. Selena Philoxy led the way with 18 points.
Seton Hill remained one of the hottest teams in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball, rallying past Pitt-Johnstown, 65-58, for a ninth straight victory. Senior Katie Nolan played her best game of the season, scoring a career-high 31 points and pulling down 15 rebounds while shooting 12 of 16 from the field. She had 21 points in the second half.
College Football and Basketball Analyst for CBS Sports Chip Patterson joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he looked at the shakeup to the College Football Playoff Committee, and what the Tar Heels need to start doing if they want to make the NCAA Tournament in March. Chip started things out by […]
CAMPBELL — Coming off a big win over Chaney on Saturday, Campbell coach Nick Canterino was a little worried entering Tuesday’s league matchup against Garfield. After a slow first quarter that ended with a 1-point advantage for the Red Devils, Campbell exploded the rest of the way, taking down the G-Men 70-45 “You’re always worried after a big game with Chaney on Saturday,” Canterino said. “In high school basketball, anyone can beat anybody and just kind of coming down off that, we were just kind of nervous. We just wanted to pick up the tempo a little bit in that first quarter and we’re really happy with the way the pace was, but I thought we picked it up as the game went on.”
