No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

CAMPBELL — Coming off a big win over Chaney on Saturday, Campbell coach Nick Canterino was a little worried entering Tuesday’s league matchup against Garfield. After a slow first quarter that ended with a 1-point advantage for the Red Devils, Campbell exploded the rest of the way, taking down the G-Men 70-45 “You’re always worried after a big game with Chaney on Saturday,” Canterino said. “In high school basketball, anyone can beat anybody and just kind of coming down off that, we were just kind of nervous. We just wanted to pick up the tempo a little bit in that first quarter and we’re really happy with the way the pace was, but I thought we picked it up as the game went on.”

2 HOURS AGO