South River, NJ

South River turns away Metuchen - Boys basketball recap

By Justin Morris
 5 days ago
Alex Grospe registered 15 points and four steals as South River got by Metuchen, 62-48 in South River. Roman Santos and Kobe Taylor had...

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

