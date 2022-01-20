South River turns away Metuchen - Boys basketball recap

Raegan Fogarty’s 18 points and five rebounds helped lead Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to its eighth straight win as it defeated Perth Amboy 38-30 in Marlboro. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) (8-1) took control early as it went into halftime up 24-13. Despite Perth Amboy Tech (5-4) showing signs of life in the fourth quarter and outscoring the Lady Lions 13-4, it was not enough as they held on for the eight-point win.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO