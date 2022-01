Microsoft has reportedly hired veteran computer chip engineer Mike Filippo away from Apple, to work on specialized computer processors for Azure, according to a report from Bloomberg. Filippo worked for five years at Apple, and before that at Intel and Arm. He will apparently work on system on a chip, or SoC hardware for Azure, at a time when a number of other companies, including Alphabet (Google), Meta (Facebook), and Amazon are working on specialized custom chips of their own to power their data centers.

