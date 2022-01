LOUISVILLE, Colo — Stories from the Marshall Fire are raw right now, but people at the Louisville Museum know all too well the stories of today become tomorrow's history. "And I think about the people in the past who wrote down their thoughts or took a photo of their family," Kaylyn Flowers, who does outreach services at the Louisville Museum, said. "And they weren’t necessarily thinking about the future, but as a historian we’re always thinking about the future."

