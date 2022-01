SPRING, Texas - "He was very near death," said Taz"s owner Karen Bailor. "If we had waited very much longer to take him in to the vet, he would have perished." Bailor says she had to rush her 3-year-old dachshund Taz to see an emergency specialist after taking him to a dog groomer at Pets Supplies Plus in Spring.

SPRING, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO