Presidential Election

Jill Biden adds to communications team in lead-up to midterm elections

By Mychael Schnell
 5 days ago
© White House video

First lady Jill Biden is adding to her communications team as the East Wing prepares for November’s midterm elections.

Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson, confirmed to The Hill early Thursday that Kelsey Donohue will join the first lady’s communications team in February.

An alum of the Obama administration, Donohue worked as then-first lady Michelle Obama ’s assistant press secretary between January 2015 and January 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Donohue will oversee Biden’s digital media efforts and help bolster her issue portfolio and public engagement communications, according to Axios, which first reported on the new hire.

The official White House website says Biden "continues her work for education, military families, and fighting cancer" as first lady. Biden is also a writing professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

“We are excited for Kelsey to join our small but nimble team!” LaRosa told Axios. There are three members on the first lady’s communications team, according to Axios.

Donohue is currently employed by social media company Snap Inc., and previously served as the director of communications at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

After almost a year in the White House, and with midterms 10 months away, Biden has already spent plenty of time on the road on behalf of the White House.

Biden stumped for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in October during his campaign for Virginia governor, a race he ultimately lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin .

Biden has thus far traveled to 35 states, more than 60 cities and a total of three countries, according to Axios.

Updated at 9:17 a.m.

