Pocatello, ID

Snowstorm forecast to hit East Idaho starting Thursday afternoon

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for East Idaho in advance of a winter storm that's forecast to blanket the region with snow.

The storm is forecast to bring snow and 25 mph winds to East Idaho Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Lower elevation areas such as Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Preston, Malad, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg and Rigby can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow from the storm Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

East Idaho's higher elevations including the Driggs, Tetonia, Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Island Park, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Montpelier and Albion areas can expect maximum snowfall amounts of between 4 and 8 inches during that same time frame.

Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions throughout East Idaho during the storm.

Elsewhere, winter weather warnings are in effect in North Idaho as well as in parts of Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah in anticipation of the incoming storm.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.

Idaho State Journal

Commercial real estate defining East Idaho businesses

In early 2020, Brent Wilson made a public prediction. As the pandemic was emerging as a formidable foe against economic health and industry, Wilson said commercial real estate growth in East Idaho, specifically in the Idaho Falls area, “showed no signs of slowing down.” He was correct. “The year 2021 was a record year companywide,” Wilson said. “What we have seen with the pandemic was a lot of fear around...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Southeast Idaho shatters weekly record with 2,219 new COVID-19 cases

POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Public Health officials confirmed Monday the region has for a second consecutive week more than doubled its worst week ever for the number of new COVID-19 cases. For the weekly reporting period ending on Monday, the region experienced 2,219 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, SIPH officials said. The total includes 1,359 cases in Bannock County, 565 cases in Bingham County, 90 cases in Caribou County,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello boys crack top five in latest media poll

Don’t look now, but the Pocatello boys are ranked. That’s the word from the latest media poll, which slots the Thunder in at No. 5 in Class 4A, the team’s first time creeping into the rankings. Headed into Wednesday’s home matchup with Highland, Pocatello has won seven straight. Also in 4A, Century moved up one spot from fifth to fourth, which is what you get when you win 10 straight...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's Titan Power strengthens legacy by pushing industry standards

POCATELLO — Trent Clawson, president and chief engineer of Titan Power, and his team have blown the top off the battery-manufacturing industry by challenging the status quo and asking one question over and over again: “Why not?” The business has made a name for itself with its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries for drones and airsoft guns. Now Titan is making radical changes in an area that hasn’t been reimagined for decades: golf car batteries. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

New signs at Indian Rocks highlight petroglyphs, historical significance of Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

POCATELLO — The Bureau of Land Management recently installed two interpretive signs at the Indian Rocks petroglyph boulder display that pay tribute to the regional history of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Indian Rocks petroglyphs are located just northwest of McCammon. The site once boasted a visitor’s center but no trace of the structure remains, according to BLM spokesperson Bruce Hallman. The new interpretive signs provide some historical context for the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man found dead near Pocatello WinCo after night of freezing temperatures

POCATELLO — A 45-year-old man was found dead near WinCo Foods in Pocatello Monday afternoon following a night of freezing temperatures. Pocatello police and firefighters were dispatched to a canal located southeast of WinCo on the 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday after a relative who was looking for him spotted the man’s body, police said. Pocatello police have identified the man, but are not yet releasing...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho highway closed until further notice due to rockslide

SMITHS FERRY — Idaho State Highway 55 (SH-55) between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road has been closed due to a rockslide overnight. The road will remain closed until further notice. This slide occurred in a different area than the rockslide that closed SH-55 late last fall. Geotechnical experts need to assess the stability of the hillside and determine next steps to reopen SH-55 safely. Construction crews are heading to the area. Until the highway is reopened, travelers can use U.S. Highway 95 as the alternate route.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

A pandemic casualty? Idaho woman dies in ER while awaiting ICU bed

MOSCOW — It was the evening of Jan. 6 when Katherine Ripley’s husband, Ian, noticed something was wrong with his wife. The Moscow couple called 911. Katie walked into the ambulance on her own, talking with Ian and EMTs. A few hours later, she was incoherent. Ripley, 33, was battling a severe case of pneumonia. Over the next 20 hours, her family searched for an intensive care unit bed that could accommodate her needs in Idaho, Montana or Washington. Only a day later, she died...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls farmer to head state FSA office

IDAHO FALLS — Matt Gellings broke both of his legs and couldn't walk for six months after he crashed his snowmobile into a snow-covered stump in January of 2016. Six years later, the fourth-generation Idaho Falls farmer can look back on his debilitating accident as an experience that closed one door — ending his long career as a food producer — but helped to open another opportunity. On Jan. 21,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man dies in East Idaho house fire

IDAHO FALLS — A house fire that swept through a bedroom in Idaho Falls on Sunday afternoon left one person dead, fire officials said. The Idaho Falls Fire Department said an adult man was found dead inside the one-story home in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue. The fire broke out at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and mainly stayed in a bedroom in the home. Fire officials have not...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firth firefighters receive much needed donations following blaze that gutted fire station

FIRTH — The Firth community sustained a major blow Jan. 10 when the town's fire station suffered heavy damage from a fire which burned much of the station itself but also destroyed much of its equipment, including a couple of engines. But the community has been seeing an outpouring of generosity this week with donations pouring in from stations across the state of Idaho and into Utah and fundraisers that will be taking place Saturday. ...
FIRTH, ID
Idaho State Journal

Slick roads contribute to multiple crashes on I-15 near Fort Hall

Idaho State Police said slick roads contributed to multiple crashes and slide-offs on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall, including at least one injury accident. State police said one vehicle heading northbound on I-15 near milepost 80 crashed at 7:46 a.m. and the driver exited the vehicle. Another motorist was ejected after striking the unoccupied vehicle, state police said. State police said the motorist who was ejected was transported to a local hospital. State police said there were also multiple slide-offs, and black ice was a factor. "The Idaho State Police is currently working multiple crashes on northbound I-15 near milepost 80, near Fort Hall," state police said in a press release. "There is freezing temperatures, freezing fog and slick roads in the area. Drivers are reminded to increase their following distances, slow their speeds and move over for emergency vehicles.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

State police: Injury crash backs up I-15 through Pocatello

Traffic on Interstate 15 through Pocatello was backed up for miles Friday morning, following an injury accident in the southbound lanes near milepost 70, Idaho State Police said. State police said the accident occurred at about 8 a.m., when a motorist traveling northbound apparently slid into the southbound lanes and collided with an oncoming vehicle. State police said one motorist was transported to Portneuf Medical Center. State police said the Pocatello Creek Road on-ramp to southbound I-15 was closed to alleviate the bottleneck, and one lane of southbound I-15 remained closed at 9 a.m.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho motel shooting suspect placed in custody

REXBURG — A man suspected of a shooting at the Rexburg Motel 6 this morning was recently placed into custody in Alpine, Wyoming. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting occurred around 10 a.m., and police searched for his car. "There were no injuries or anything like that, said Gary Hagen, the assistant chief of police. "The suspect left in a black Ford pickup truck pulling a black flatbed...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Community, officers come together to rescue horse

BLACKFOOT — The Life in Blackfoot Facebook page was buzzing Wednesday with the word of an effort to rescue a horse that was down after apparently falling on ice in a field near Stalker Elementary on Lansing Street. According to Mike Oborn, who lives next to the property where the horse was down and has a pasture of his own next to it, the effort was started with a call that was received by Animal Control. It resulted in Blackfoot police officers responding along with...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone rampage brings prison time for California man

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to nine months in prison for a drunken rampage in Yellowstone National Park in which he did thousands of dollars in damage to a hotel and struggled with rangers trying to subdue him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman also ordered Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, on Jan. 7 to stay out of Yellowstone and not use alcohol for a year after his time in prison. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

New 100-inmate Department of Correction facility proposed for Pocatello area

Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal for the Idaho Department of Correction suggests opening a $12 million, 100-bed community re-entry facility, which would be located in the Pocatello area. IDOC Director Josh Tewalt said if lawmakers approve Little’s budget request for the project, it could be completed within a year and a half to two years. It would likely be staffed by between 25 and 30 workers, including security, employment coordinators, case managers and others. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Prison construction, remodeling plan could address capacity, save money

BOISE — Idaho could build a new 848-bed women’s prison south of Boise, remodel other existing prison housing units, shift inmates around and save money in the long run, state prisons chief Josh Tewalt told lawmakers Tuesday. “Our beds are significantly misaligned,” he told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “On any given day, I have over 1,000 men who are minimum custody who are being housed in a medium-custody bed. … Having people in beds above their needed security classification is problematic. Secondly, it’s more...
BOISE, ID
