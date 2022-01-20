Snowstorm forecast to hit East Idaho starting Thursday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for East Idaho in advance of a winter storm that's forecast to blanket the region with snow.

The storm is forecast to bring snow and 25 mph winds to East Idaho Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Lower elevation areas such as Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Preston, Malad, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg and Rigby can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow from the storm Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

East Idaho's higher elevations including the Driggs, Tetonia, Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Island Park, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Montpelier and Albion areas can expect maximum snowfall amounts of between 4 and 8 inches during that same time frame.

Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions throughout East Idaho during the storm.

Elsewhere, winter weather warnings are in effect in North Idaho as well as in parts of Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah in anticipation of the incoming storm.

