No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 6 days ago

DELAND, Fla. — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson 78-41 on Wednesday night. Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) extended the NCAA’s...

