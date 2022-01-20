ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Damon Severson: Unloads five shots in return

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Severson compiled five shots in a 4-1 loss to the Coyotes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Severson
Finger Lakes Times

Hurricanes have Devil of a time in New Jersey: Five takeaways from Carolina’s road loss

A night after beating the New York Rangers, the Carolina Hurricanes could not handle the New Jersey Devils, losing the road game, 7-4, at the Prudential Center. The Devils fell behind 2-0 in the first period and trailed 3-2 in the second, but then overwhelmed the Canes, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back set.
NHL
ESPN

NHL betting report: Top five long shot futures and more

Depending on how many games they lost to pandemic postponements, most NHL teams are right around the midway point in their seasons. Which means we have a good sample of games to project postseason success, both in the standings and in the awards categories. If you're shopping for some postseason...
NHL
CBS Sports

Pistons' Killian Hayes: Dishes five dimes in return

Hayes (hip) notched eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-111 loss to the Nuggets. In his return from a two-game absence, Hayes was deployed off the bench, a rotational decision that is likely to resolve itself once he regains full conditioning. He has struggled to gain much traction this season, constantly battling hip injuries and generally underproducing when active. The Pistons are still going to want to get a good look at what they have in the 2020 lottery pick, but Hayes' arrow is not yet pointing in the right direction. At best, managers should view him as a streaming asset when in need of assists and steals, but he's done little to put himself in the must-roster conversation in 12-team leagues.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Snags helper in loss

Schmaltz produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers. Schmaltz set up linemate Clayton Keller's second-period tally, which was the end of the Coyotes' offense Saturday. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has been fairly effective on the second line lately, as he's picked up a goal and three assists in his last four games. For the season, the American forward has 11 points, 36 shots and a minus-8 rating in 21 outings.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy