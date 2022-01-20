Devils' Damon Severson: Unloads five shots in return

Hayes (hip) notched eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-111 loss to the Nuggets. In his return from a two-game absence, Hayes was deployed off the bench, a rotational decision that is likely to resolve itself once he regains full conditioning. He has struggled to gain much traction this season, constantly battling hip injuries and generally underproducing when active. The Pistons are still going to want to get a good look at what they have in the 2020 lottery pick, but Hayes' arrow is not yet pointing in the right direction. At best, managers should view him as a streaming asset when in need of assists and steals, but he's done little to put himself in the must-roster conversation in 12-team leagues.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO