Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Serves assist in return

Eriksson produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers. Eriksson set up Liam O'Brien for the opening tally just 2:29 into the contest. The 36-year-old Eriksson was a healthy scratch for six straight games earlier in January, but he's collected three helpers in three outings since he rejoined the lineup. The Swede has a modest nine points with 43 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 32 contests overall, and he's mainly been limited to a fourth-line role when he plays. With little beyond his scoring production, Eriksson's not a particularly helpful option in fantasy.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO