Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Serves assist in return

Boyd notched an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers. In his last four games, Boyd has tallied two goals and a helper. The 28-year-old center continues to enjoy unusually strong production while featuring in a top-six role for the Coyotes. He's at 10 goals and 19 points, putting him just one point shy of his career high from 2018-19 when he was with the Capitals. The Minnesota native has added 42 shots on net, 18 PIM, 25 hits and a minus-9 rating in 32 appearances.
Comments / 0