Sunday night’s matchup between No. 21 Duke and 3-13 Virginia was Duke’s game to lose, and it sure cut it close. Armed with one of the best freshmen in the country in Shayeann Day-Wilson and facing a Cavalier squad on a six-game losing streak, the Blue Devils entered Sunday night’s contest heavily favored against the Cavaliers in what looked to be an all-but-certain conference win. Early shooting woes and defensive lapses due to key absences threatened Duke’s lead late in the contest, but head coach Kara Lawson’s deliberately slow place and dribble handoff offense proved too much for the Cavaliers to handle as Duke cruised to a nine-point victory.

BASKETBALL ・ 18 HOURS AGO