Chicago, IL

Federal inspectors allege Covid testing firm didn't put patients' names on specimens

By Laura Strickler
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal documents obtained by NBC News allege that a Covid testing company with 300 pop-up locations nationwide and its associated lab lacked adequate refrigeration and failed to put patients’ names on specimens or report test results to state officials. The Chicago-based company, Center for Covid Control, is already...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 3

 

CBS Denver

COVID Testing Lab Under Investigation Received $115M In Federal Tax Dollars For Allegedly Unsafe, Unreliable Tests

DENVER (CBS4) – A federal agency and attorneys general in multiple states are investigating alleged fraud of a COVID-19 testing company – The Center for Covid Control – which has three locations in Denver. The company’s lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, which has the same registered principal address as the Center for Covid Control, has received $115 million in federal tax dollar reimbursements, according to government data, for allegedly unsafe and unreliable testing. (credit: CBS) The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is now investigating, saying it’s “aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company’s labs.” An employee for one of the Denver...
DENVER, CO
wtva.com

Federal COVID-⁠19 tests website available for orders

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. According to HHS, orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Open the link below to order.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KION News Channel 5/46

Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control

By Liz Stark, CNN The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is investigating “numerous complaints” about labs and testing sites associated with the Center for Covid Control, the agency confirmed to CNN Friday. “We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these The post Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Patient beware: Some states are still pushing outdated Covid treatments

As the omicron variant completes its sweep across the U.S., states with scarce supplies of monoclonal antibody therapies continue to use two treatments that federal health officials warn no longer work against the highly contagious version of the virus that causes Covid-19. The antibody treatment now most recommended is sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, and it’s in short supply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Federal COVID Vaccine-Or-Testing Mandate Goes Into Effect

Many across the nation may have gone in to work to find new COVID policies in place. The vaccinate or mask and test mandate went into effect Monday, Jan. 10, and it applied to businesses with 100 or more employees, unless the U.S. Supreme Court steps in. Per the mandate,...
U.S. POLITICS
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth COVID Testing Firm: Operations ‘On Pause’

DARTMOUTH — The privately owned Illinois-based company behind a Dartmouth COVID testing site that was shut down by state and town health officials Thursday has released a statement noting that its operations will be paused for a week. Center for COVID Control stated yesterday that high demand for its...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Axios

Unvaccinated federal employees must test for COVID weekly

Unvaccinated federal employees will need to submit to weekly COVID testing beginning Feb. 15, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. 90% of the 3.5 million federal workers had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine ahead of Biden's deadline in November. The new guidance on testing applies to those who have received or applied for exemptions.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 22,818 new cases, lowest daily count since Christmas

Florida reported 22,818 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, dropping the state’s 7-day average to 37,414, a 31% decline from one week ago, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Hospitalizations have held steady for nearly two weeks, another key indicator that the omicron wave is slowing. There were 11,351 patients with the virus in Florida hospitals on Friday and 1,619 adult ...
FLORIDA STATE
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Federal government distributing COVID-19 tests online

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. In light of an increasing demand for COVID-19 testing in the wake of new cases and hospitalizations, the federal government is distributing at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Registration to get your COVID-19 tests open today.
U.S. POLITICS
News 12

Inspector general: Man falsified COVID-19 test results for workers’ comp benefits

A man was indicted for allegedly falsifying multiple COVID-19 test results in 2020 to obtain workers’ compensation benefits, according to state Inspector General Lucy Lang. Lang said in a release that 23-year-old Ajani Shaw, of Staten Island, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, one count of insurance fraud in the fourth degree, seven counts of forgery in the third degree, seven counts of falsifying business records in the first degree and seven counts of workers’ compensation fraudulent practices.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
dailytrib.com

Federal website for free at-home COVID tests launches

The federal government has launched a website where Americans can order a free set of four at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. The ordering process at COVIDtests.gov takes little time. The only information required is your name and mailing address. You may enter an email address for shipping notifications. Each household is...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

NBC News

