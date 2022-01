WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — As the Omicron variant continues to cause worker shortages, the United States Postal Service is facing challenges. In some areas, like West St. Paul, mail is taking much longer to make it to its destination. “We’ve got it twice in the last week,” said resident John Zanmiller. Mary Neustel said she went four days without receiving mail last week. Others told WCCO they didn’t get mail for a week, then all at once. “I think it was really cold, or maybe they didn’t have enough employees, or I had no idea,” Neustel said. She relies on the U.S. Postal...

