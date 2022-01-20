Senate votes down filibuster change as Manchin, Sinema side with Republicans

The voting legislation was blocked Wednesday by a Republican filibuster. EPA

An effort by Senate Democrats to change the filibuster rule was knocked down as expected on Wednesday night in a tense floor vote that saw two Dem moderates side with all 50 Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tried for the “nuclear option” to change the longstanding rule after the GOP used the filibuster to block sweeping voting-rights legislation pushed by the Democrats, but the measure failed 52-48.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona voted with Republicans against the “talking filibuster” change, which would have effectively let Democrats wait out the GOP filibuster and pass the voting legislation with a simple majority.

The current rules require 60 votes to end a filibuster, a figure that was out of reach for Democrats in the evenly split Senate amid staunch Republican opposition to the voting legislation.

Despite Manchin and Sinema reiterating their opposition to changing the filibuster rule, Schumer insisted on getting every senator on the record regarding his doomed effort.

President Biden had attempted to persuade all Democrats to vote in favor of the voting rights bill but was unable to garner Sinema and Manchin’s support.

“Make no mistake, win, lose, or draw, members of this chamber were elected to debate and to vote, particularly on such an important issue as this,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. “And win, lose, or draw, we are going to vote.”

Top Democrats, including President Biden, had ramped up pressure on Manchin, Sinema and other potential holdouts for weeks, insisting the one-time carve-out to the 60-vote rule was necessary to, as Schumer put it, “protect the cornerstone of our democracy.”

“In this body, the proponents of our democratic rights, again and again, have brought legislation to the floor only to be met by a filibuster,” Schumer said in the Senate floor ahead of Wednesday’s vote. “Opponents of fair and open elections filibustered anti-poll tax legislation in 1942, 1944, and 1946; they filibustered the civil rights bill of 1960; and they filibustered legislation on literacy tests in 1962. All this before real, substantive progress was made. Our struggle today is not new, but we must nevertheless meet it with renewed conviction.”

Manchin has publicly opposed the Democrats’ mission to amend or eliminate the filibuster, claiming it would further divide the two political parties.

Acknowledging that his maneuver faced certain defeat, Schumer concluded his floor speech by vowing that Democrats would “keep pushing,” “keep working” and “keep fighting, long after today, because this issue is so important to all of us.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) responded by accusing Schumer and the Democrats of trying to “smash the Senate, silence millions of Americans, and seize control of our democracy.”

“Please note that, even in the Democratic leader’s manufactured case, even when he presumably wanted the most persuasive theater he could possibly muster, the Senate will only have spent about a day and a half on this bill before he tries to ram it through,” McConnell said. “Since when does the Senate pass any significant bill in a day and a half, much less a gigantic elections overhaul?

Schumer, who voted no for procedural reasons, ridiculed Republican claims that the new election laws in the states will not end up hurting voter access and turnout.

“Our colleague is not trying to conclude an unending discussion that he cannot stop,” McConnell added. “He is trying to short-circuit a debate that he cannot win. This is just the kind of shortsighted power grab this body was built to stop.”

Any potential drama was taken out of Wednesday’s vote Jan. 13 after Sinema and Manchin reasserted their support of the filibuster, calling it a vital tool of the Senate needed to prevent “political whiplash.”

“For the last year, my Democratic colleagues have taken to the Senate floor, cable news airwaves, pages of newspapers across the country to argue that repealing the filibuster is actually restoring the Senate to the vision the Founding Fathers intended for this deliberative body,” Manchin said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“My friends, that is simply not true. It’s just not true. The United States Senate has never, in 233 years, been able to end debate on legislation with a simple majority vote.”

Democratic leadership pivoted to the election measure after a massive, $2 trillion social spending bill hit a wall in December, with Manchin voicing opposition to multiple provisions in that legislation.

The voting measure passed the House last week along party lines, with Democrats using a NASA-related bill as a vehicle to merge the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act — both of which previously passed the House but were repeatedly blocked by Republicans in the Senate — a procedural gambit aimed at preventing Senate Republicans from blocking the measure from coming up for debate.

The Freedom to Vote Act looks to override a number of election rules put in place by some Republican-led states and includes language to allow for same-day voter registration and no-excuse mail voting, prevent states from requiring a photo ID to vote, allow felons to vote in all states and would require super PACs and so-called “dark money groups” to disclose all donors who contribute more than $10,000.

Harris could have broken a 50-50 split, but Democrats lacked the 60 votes needed to overcome the GOP filibuster.

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act aims to undo court rulings that weakened the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by requiring certain states to receive federal preclearance before enacting redistricting plans or new voting laws.

Republicans led by McConnell say the legislation amounts to an unconstitutional federalization of elections by Democrats and is meant to give them a built-in voting advantage.

“This party-line push has never been about securing citizens’ rights. It’s about expanding politicians’ power,” McConnell said. “That’s why their bill tries to weaken voter ID laws that are popular with Americans of all races. It’s why their bill is stuffed with strange policies that have zero relationship to ballot access; new powers for bureaucrats to police citizens’ speech online, new schemes where the federal government would directly fund political campaigns.”

McConnell said the Democrats have caused a “fake hysteria” over the states’ new voting laws and called the pending bill a federal takeover of election systems.

“This is not some modest bill about ballot access. It’s a sprawling takeover of our whole political system,” the Republican leader added. “It was never even intended to attract bipartisan support. This partisan Frankenstein bill that House Democrats slapped together was intended to do one thing only: give the Senate Democratic leader a pretext to break the Senate.”

Republicans have instead called for the Senate to move on a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act to clarify Congress’ role in certifying elections and avoid a repeat of last year’s Capitol riot. That offer has been met with pushback from Democrats who argue it does not go far enough.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said the Senate debate had declined to a troubling state: “You’re either a racist or a hypocrite.”