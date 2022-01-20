ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate votes down filibuster change as Manchin, Sinema side with Republicans

By Juliegrace Brufke and
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04soNf_0dqTfQhQ00
The voting legislation was blocked Wednesday by a Republican filibuster. EPA

An effort by Senate Democrats to change the filibuster rule was knocked down as expected on Wednesday night in a tense floor vote that saw two Dem moderates side with all 50 Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tried for the “nuclear option” to change the longstanding rule after the GOP used the filibuster to block sweeping voting-rights legislation pushed by the Democrats, but the measure failed 52-48.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona voted with Republicans against the “talking filibuster” change, which would have effectively let Democrats wait out the GOP filibuster and pass the voting legislation with a simple majority.

The current rules require 60 votes to end a filibuster, a figure that was out of reach for Democrats in the evenly split Senate amid staunch Republican opposition to the voting legislation.

Despite Manchin and Sinema reiterating their opposition to changing the filibuster rule, Schumer insisted on getting every senator on the record regarding his doomed effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdUOG_0dqTfQhQ00
President Biden had attempted to persuade all Democrats to vote in favor of the voting rights bill but was unable to garner Sinema and Manchin’s support.

“Make no mistake, win, lose, or draw, members of this chamber were elected to debate and to vote, particularly on such an important issue as this,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. “And win, lose, or draw, we are going to vote.”

Top Democrats, including President Biden, had ramped up pressure on Manchin, Sinema and other potential holdouts for weeks, insisting the one-time carve-out to the 60-vote rule was necessary to, as Schumer put it, “protect the cornerstone of our democracy.”

“In this body, the proponents of our democratic rights, again and again, have brought legislation to the floor only to be met by a filibuster,” Schumer said in the Senate floor ahead of Wednesday’s vote. “Opponents of fair and open elections filibustered anti-poll tax legislation in 1942, 1944, and 1946; they filibustered the civil rights bill of 1960; and they filibustered legislation on literacy tests in 1962. All this before real, substantive progress was made. Our struggle today is not new, but we must nevertheless meet it with renewed conviction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yopwz_0dqTfQhQ00
Manchin has publicly opposed the Democrats’ mission to amend or eliminate the filibuster, claiming it would further divide the two political parties.

Acknowledging that his maneuver faced certain defeat, Schumer concluded his floor speech by vowing that Democrats would “keep pushing,” “keep working” and “keep fighting, long after today, because this issue is so important to all of us.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) responded by accusing Schumer and the Democrats of trying to “smash the Senate, silence millions of Americans, and seize control of our democracy.”

“Please note that, even in the Democratic leader’s manufactured case, even when he presumably wanted the most persuasive theater he could possibly muster, the Senate will only have spent about a day and a half on this bill before he tries to ram it through,” McConnell said. “Since when does the Senate pass any significant bill in a day and a half, much less a gigantic elections overhaul?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aminJ_0dqTfQhQ00
Schumer, who voted no for procedural reasons, ridiculed Republican claims that the new election laws in the states will not end up hurting voter access and turnout.

“Our colleague is not trying to conclude an unending discussion that he cannot stop,” McConnell added. “He is trying to short-circuit a debate that he cannot win. This is just the kind of shortsighted power grab this body was built to stop.”

Any potential drama was taken out of Wednesday’s vote Jan. 13 after Sinema and Manchin reasserted their support of the filibuster, calling it a vital tool of the Senate needed to prevent “political whiplash.”

“For the last year, my Democratic colleagues have taken to the Senate floor, cable news airwaves, pages of newspapers across the country to argue that repealing the filibuster is actually restoring the Senate to the vision the Founding Fathers intended for this deliberative body,” Manchin said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“My friends, that is simply not true. It’s just not true. The United States Senate has never, in 233 years, been able to end debate on legislation with a simple majority vote.”

Democratic leadership pivoted to the election measure after a massive, $2 trillion social spending bill hit a wall in December, with Manchin voicing opposition to multiple provisions in that legislation.

The voting measure passed the House last week along party lines, with Democrats using a NASA-related bill as a vehicle to merge the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act — both of which previously passed the House but were repeatedly blocked by Republicans in the Senate — a procedural gambit aimed at preventing Senate Republicans from blocking the measure from coming up for debate.

The Freedom to Vote Act looks to override a number of election rules put in place by some Republican-led states and includes language to allow for same-day voter registration and no-excuse mail voting, prevent states from requiring a photo ID to vote, allow felons to vote in all states and would require super PACs and so-called “dark money groups” to disclose all donors who contribute more than $10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4dgl_0dqTfQhQ00
Harris could have broken a 50-50 split, but Democrats lacked the 60 votes needed to overcome the GOP filibuster.

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act aims to undo court rulings that weakened the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by requiring certain states to receive federal preclearance before enacting redistricting plans or new voting laws.

Republicans led by McConnell say the legislation amounts to an unconstitutional federalization of elections by Democrats and is meant to give them a built-in voting advantage.

“This party-line push has never been about securing citizens’ rights. It’s about expanding politicians’ power,” McConnell said. “That’s why their bill tries to weaken voter ID laws that are popular with Americans of all races. It’s why their bill is stuffed with strange policies that have zero relationship to ballot access; new powers for bureaucrats to police citizens’ speech online, new schemes where the federal government would directly fund political campaigns.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUAla_0dqTfQhQ00
McConnell said the Democrats have caused a “fake hysteria” over the states’ new voting laws and called the pending bill a federal takeover of election systems.

“This is not some modest bill about ballot access. It’s a sprawling takeover of our whole political system,” the Republican leader added. “It was never even intended to attract bipartisan support. This partisan Frankenstein bill that House Democrats slapped together was intended to do one thing only: give the Senate Democratic leader a pretext to break the Senate.”

Republicans have instead called for the Senate to move on a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act to clarify Congress’ role in certifying elections and avoid a repeat of last year’s Capitol riot. That offer has been met with pushback from Democrats who argue it does not go far enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJyFn_0dqTfQhQ00
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said the Senate debate had declined to a troubling state: “You’re either a racist or a hypocrite.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VPhd_0dqTfQhQ00
Sinema previously stated she could not be swayed for a yes vote and spent the hearing largely glued to her phone.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Kyrsten Sinema's intra-party troubles go from bad to worse

As recently as October 2021, Rep. Ruben Gallego was asked about the idea of challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a 2024 Democratic primary in Arizona. He rejected such talk out of hand. A few weeks later, the congressman said something noticeably different. "For me, all I care about is what...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Idaho Capital Sun

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Clinton-era Cabinet member deletes post calling for ‘back of the hand’ against Sinema

A former secretary of the US Labor Department who served in Bill Clinton’s administration has apologised after tweeted and deleting a call for senators to give Kyrsten Sinema the “back of the hand” after she voted to preserve the filibuster.Robert Reich tweeted on Thursday that Democrats in the Senate “should have given her the backs of their hands” after remarking that GOP senators had lined up to congratulates Ms Sinema and offer handshakes after she and Sen Joe Manchin joined with Republicans to stop changes to the filibuster that would allow Democrats to pass voter rights legislation.Mr Reich later...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Sinema gambles that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024

The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ circular firing squad. And her highly choreographed speech […] The post Sinema gambles that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Senate Leadership#Gop#Democratic
KSN News

Senate Dems determined to save Build Back Better package

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Biden kicked off his second year in office and Democrats are trying to press reset in order to move the president’s agenda forward. That includes trying to pass the Build Back Better package which failed to pass last year. Democratic leaders believe a version of Build Back Better can still become […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRON4 News

Senate begins voting rights bill debate, slams Sinema and Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing stark criticism from civil rights leaders, senators return to Capitol Hill under intense pressure to change their rules and break a Republican filibuster that has hopelessly stalled voting legislation. The Senate is set to launch debate Tuesday on the voting bill with attention focused intently on two pivotal Democrats — Kyrsten Sinema […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton criticizes 'white moderates' with quote from MLK after Senators Sinema and Manchin backed the filibuster and killed Biden's voting rights plans

Hillary Clinton took a thinly veiled dig at Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin on Friday, tweeting out a Martin Luther King quote about 'the white moderate' who ends up blocking 'the flow of social progress.'. It came less than 24 hours after the two holdout senators effectively killed President...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy