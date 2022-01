Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola says there is a chance there will be more one-stop races in 2022 but hopes improved racing will reduce the reliance on strategy. This year will see new technical regulations introduced that are designed to make it easier for a following car to stay close to the driver in front thanks to the way downforce is generated. As part of the new rules, Pirelli is switching to 18-inch tires that Isola says will be more robust to allow drivers to push harder, but that could impact on strategies.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO