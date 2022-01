Before we look forward to the beginning of the 2022 season, let’s look back at the fourteen Big Ten teams and how well they performed during the 2021 season. The Big Ten overall had a good season in 2021 with three teams finishing in the top 10 of the last AP poll of the season. 10 of the 14 teams in the conference participated in a bowl game and the Big Ten started the 2021 bowl season with a 5-0 record.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO