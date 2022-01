One name that has been generating a good deal of interest is shooting guard Eric Gordon. The 33-year old is enjoying a bit of a renaissance campaign, shooting a career-best 45.2 percent from 3-point range, and has brought some stability and much-needed professionalism to a young Houston team. The Rockets have received a number of offers for the veteran wing, sources tell The Athletic, but all have been turned down. Barring an offer that simply can’t be ignored, it’s becoming more likely that Gordon remains in Houston past the deadline.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO