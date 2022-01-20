North Bay Haven girls weightlifting wins first district title in program history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven girl’s weightlifting team won its first district championship at Bay high school on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers (8-1) took the 1A District 2 title with a final score of 69, beating out Bay, Bozeman, Rutherford, Chipley, Vernon and Holmes County.

Senior Taylor Shipp has been on the team since she was a sophomore and said that the program has grown leaps and bounds since she began.

“I started with maybe nine people on the team and now we have like 30,” Shipp said. “And for all of us to pretty much be moving on to regionals is super great.”

Senior Brittany Elizando hit an impressive 325 in the 154 weight class on Tuesday and in her first year with North Bay Haven said that it’s amazing to see the school get recognition.

“With all the comments that the other schools make and they get praise about how amazing they are, to have that kind of comeback this year to show and prove and put our name out there, that our girls are just as amazing as any other school is just incredible,” Elizando said.

Another senior in her first year with the Buccaneers, Marisa Stahl, said that this victory is huge for the program and she’s proud to make school history.

“It’s amazing,” Stahl said. “Like this year, being a senior is what we’re going to leave behind, and the fact that we’re going to be able to come home with a district championship on our senior year is an incredible feeling.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.