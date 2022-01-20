ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Suspect arrested following two armed robberies within minutes on East Washington Ave., police say

By Logan Reigstad
 5 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers arrested a man Wednesday following two reported armed robberies within minutes of each other on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said.

In an incident report, police said the armed robberies happened Wednesday afternoon at businesses in the 2700 and 2800 blocks of East Washington Avenue. In both robberies, police said the suspect implied and threatened to have a weapon but the victims didn’t see one.

Officers responding to the calls saw a man matching the suspect description walking near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Oak Street and arrested him based on evidence found at both scenes.

Police did not say what items, if any, the man may have taken.

Comments / 2

Bogey
4d ago

I'm happy they caught them now let's pray the judge and the da do their jobs! I feel bad for the businesses in that area that's a tough area to be in. I pray they all stay safe

