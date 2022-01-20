ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield weather forecast for Jan. 19, watch for early morning fog and cloudy skies

By Candy Cáceres
 5 days ago

It's going to remain pretty mild and sunny around Kern County for the next seven days, with no rain in the forecast. You might wake up to some patchy fog and cloudy skies, but expect some clearing and plenty of sunshine. Air quality will remain in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups.

KGET

300 pounds of marijuana found near southeast Bakersfield intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This isn’t what the city had in mind when they asked residents to dispose of green waste. A Kern County Public Works crew found eight trash bags filled with marijuana Thursday near the intersection of Cottonwood and Curnow roads, according to a warrant filed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Manor Street Bridge to close for construction next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Manor Street Bridge in Oildale will be closed for four days starting Monday due to construction, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure will affect the southbound lanes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the city. A detour will be put in place at East […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested for Rosamond Post Office burglary

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Three Rosamond residents were arrested for breaking into the Rosamond Post Office and stealing mail Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Rosamond Post Office at 1950 Rosamond Blvd. for an alarm, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they said they […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 6,941 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 6,941 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths over the weekend. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 203,066 positive cases and 1,974 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 162,415 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 38,588 people are isolated at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in Oildale crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The motorcyclist who was killed in Oildale Thursday night has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Jack Phillip Singleton II, 48, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene. The collision between the motorcyclist and a Ford Explorer was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman accused of stabbing 86-year-old relative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 86-year-old relative multiple times in South Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Saturday just before 7:45 a.m. on Delfino Lane, north of Belle Terrace, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said 19-year-old Robin Kinoshita stabbed a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County unemployment rate rose to 7. 7% in December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County rose slightly in December to 7.7%, according to the Employment Development Department. That’s up from 7.4% in November. Still, the rate was far below the December 2020 estimate of 10.8%. The unemployment rate for California in December was 5%, and 3.7% nationwide, according to EDD. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO seizes fentanyl, cash during search warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (KC-HIDTA) Task Force seized fentanyl and cash from a Bakersfield resident after executing a search warrant Monday. Around 11:15 a.m., KC-HIDTA executed a search warrant in the 8400 block of Tucana Avenue. Deputies arrested Alejandro Montes, 25, of Bakersfield. Deputies […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California City boys have been missing 13 months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 13 months since brothers Orson and Orrin West disappeared in California City. Reported missing by their adoptive parents on Dec. 21, 2020, the two haven’t been found despite a massive search involving multiple agencies. Orson was 3 and Orrin 4 at the time they went missing. Bakersfield police are […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

KGET

