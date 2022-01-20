ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick indoor sports center closes permanently

By Skyler Sales
 5 days ago

FREDERICK, M.d. ( WDVM ) — After more than 12 years open, the Frederick Indoor Sports Center is closing its doors permanently.

Due to the influence that COVID-19 has had on local business and a long battle trying to sell the property, the sports center has officially announced that they have had no choice but to close their doors.

Owner and founder Tony Checchin, who once played soccer at the center, said this is a huge loss for himself and the community.

“I just want to express a heartfelt thank you and gratitude to not only the customers but the employees and my business partner, my family who has been tremendously supportive of my living this dream being able to marry this passion of sports soccer specifically in real estate,” Checchin explained. “So I thank everyone that has supported the facility over the years.”

The sports center will be open until March 31 and members of the sports center will still be able to use their paid sessions until the building closes down.

