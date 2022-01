SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Six World Cup races. Six different winners. It’s anyone’s guess who will win the men’s slalom at the upcoming Winter Olympics. Germany’s Linus Strasser won the final slalom before the Beijing Games on Tuesday, moving up from fifth after the opening leg to finish a slim 0.03 seconds ahead of Atle Lie McGrath of Norway in the prestigious event under the lights labeled “The Night Race.”

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO