Icy Conditions Lead To School Delay On Thursday Morning For Some Denver-Area Districts

(CBS4) – Numerous school districts on Colorado’s Front Range have announced that they are delaying the start of school on Thursday due to icy and dangerous conditions on the roads. Boulder Valley School District, Adams 12, Brighton School District 27-J, St. Vrain Valley Schools and Westminster Public Schools all announced on Wednesday evening that they’ll be starting 2 hours later than normal.

Usually precipitation is only rain or snow in Colorado. It’s rare to get freezing rain in the month of January, which is what happened in many areas on Wednesday.

