ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Anthony Fauci says FDA could approve COVID vaccines for children under 5 by the end of February

By Eamon Barrett
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmmL2_0dqTbNRJ00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

The White House’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID vaccines for children under 5-years-old by the end of next month.

“My hope is that it’s going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can’t guarantee that,” Fauci said during a town hall event with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit group that supports military families.

Children under 5-years-old are currently the only age group not approved for vaccination against COVID-19 in the U.S. The FDA approved the Pfizer jab for children age 5 and older in October. Meanwhile, the FDA has only approved the use of COVID vaccines from Moderna and J&J for adults age 18 and up.

In December, Pfizer and BioNTech said they would submit test data on the efficacy of providing children under 5 with three doses of the COVID vaccine within the first half of the 2022 after tests revealed no safety concerns. The drug maker previously trialled two shots in children under 5 but extended the trial to include a booster shot. Pfizer said children's immune systems responded less robustly than adults to only two doses of its Comirnaty COVID vaccine.

The approval could be lifesaving. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the hospitalization rate for children under 5 reached its highest point in the pandemic this month, after Omicron became the dominant variant in the U.S. The CDC says a lack of vaccination is a likely reason for the increased hospitalization of children.

Never miss a story about coronavirus

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

However, Fauci and the CDC have said that although the Omicron variant is more contagious, it doesn't appear to cause greater illness than previous variants. The increased hospitalization rate, the CDC says, is likely due to Omicron spreading faster than other variants and infecting more people. But increased hospitalization will put extra strain on the U.S. health care system. Vaccinating children under 5 could ease that burden.

Comments / 3

Robert Loveless
2d ago

Gain of function. GAIN of function. Tell me- how does mankind GAIN.... ANYTHING... when people take an otherwise rather benign virus and make it deadly? Oh, the hubris of man when he unlocks Pandora's box and thinks nothing bad can happen. ESPECIALLY Fauci who is a man with small man syndrome and a Messianic Complex, and an ego the size of the solar system. IMHO, Fauci is much closer to being a poison than an antidote.

Reply
2
Related
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The White House#Blue Star Families#J J#Cdc#Omicron
kurv.com

Fauci Warns Everyone Will Get COVID After Hearing

The top expert on coronavirus is warning just about everybody will get infected at some point. But Dr. Anthony Fauci points out those who are vaccinated and boosted will most likely escape severe symptoms. He made the comments Tuesday after testifying in a tense Senate hearing over the response to new variants.
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccines are 'missing two key things'

Bill Gates, who donated $1.75 billion to COVID-19 vaccine development and fighting the pandemic, said this week that while the currently available vaccines prevent severe illness and death, they aren't durable enough and should be better at preventing infection. The Microsoft founder, whose net worth Forbes pegs at $135.9 billion,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
The Independent

Prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist dies from Covid after saying only ‘idiots’ get vaccinated

A leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement who said that only “idiots” get vaccinated has died of Covid-19. Cirsten Weldon, who had tens of thousands of followers on right-wing social media networks, used her influence to drive people away from vaccines. She was a vocal critic of coronavirus mitigation efforts and at one point said that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, “needs to be hung from a rope”. The Daily Beast reports that in one video, Ms Weldon harassed people waiting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine. “The...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNBC

WHO warns new Covid variants could emerge that are fully resistant to vaccines as pandemic drags on

The World Health Organization warned that new coronavirus variants could emerge during the pandemic that render current vaccines useless. "It's possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Reactionary political movements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy