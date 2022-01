This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Last week, the cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform said it was setting aside $2 billion from the company and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried under a new venture arm called FTX Ventures. A team of nine people—including three developers—are running the show under Amy Wu, a near-three-year crypto investor with Lightspeed Venture Partners.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO