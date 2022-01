FCLMC Triangular (Neither D-E or LARP were close to full strength) > #11 in A Dover-Eyota 39, FCLMC 35 (Wolves led 5-0, but then not until 35-33 after 220. D-E won 113, 120, 132, 138, and 145. Eagles won by pinfall at 285 to win the match. Bodey Wright (220) won the matches only forfeit. Both teams were open at 126. Boston Wright (152), Cole Sass (160), O. Sass (182), and O. Hoeltzle (195) had pins for Wolves. K. Larson (106) authored a 17-2 tech fall. The match had just one decision, D-E’s Cooper Hanson over Rowan Leib 8-7 (120).);

