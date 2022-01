Last month was a busy time for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft as two new models took off to the skies for the first time ever. Firstly on December 8th, 2021, we reported that Austria-based CycloTech successfully completed the first test flight of its eVTOL flying taxi prototype design, a 176 lb (83 kg) demonstrator that featured Voith-Schneider rotors instead of the traditional propellers seen in other recent multi-rotor designs.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO