Methods We performed a prespecified analysis of the prospective randomized controlled multicenter Efficacy and Safety of MRI-Based Thrombolysis in Wake-Up Stroke (WAKE-UP) trial including patients with acute ischemic stroke with unknown time of symptom onset and diffusion-weighted imaging–fluid-attenuated inversion recovery mismatch on MRI receiving alteplase or placebo. Patients were screened and enrolled between September 2012 and June 2017 (with final follow-up in September 2017). Patients were randomized to treatment with IV thrombolysis with alteplase at 0.9 mg/kg body weight or placebo. CMB status (presence, number, and distribution) was assessed after study completion by 3 raters blinded to clinical information following a standardized protocol. Outcome measures were excellent functional outcome at 90 days, defined by modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score ≤1, and symptomatic ICH according to National Institutes of Neurological Disease and Stroke trial criteria 22 to 36 hours after treatment.

