The Minnesota Timberwolves had a significant scare on Sunday night when star sophomore Anthony Edwards had to be helped off the court in the final minute of regulation. With just over one minute to play in Minnesota's win over the Brooklyn Nets, Edwards collided with Day'Ron Sharpe on what looked to be a knee-to-knee collision. While Edwards did have to be helped to the locker room, all updates since that moment have been positive.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO