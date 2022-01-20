ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have dinner plans in March? Denver Restaurant Week returns

By Morgan Whitley
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Calling all foodies: Denver Restaurant Week returns for its 19th year to support one of the industries hit hardest during the pandemic.

The scrumptious aroma of Denver Restaurant Week is returning to the Mile High City from March 11-20. The event praises the resilience of the restaurant industry through the past couple of years and encourages the community to come out and support the local hospitality industry.

“Restaurants are a cornerstone of Denver’s hospitality and tourism industry and a vital part of our community,” said Richard Scharf, president and chief executive officer of Visit Denver, the city’s visitor’s bureau. “Denver Restaurant Week was originally designed to showcase Denver’s culinary offerings and award-winning restaurant scene; and since the onset of the pandemic, we have and will continue to use it as a platform to support these businesses through the challenges they are facing and ensure they are here well into the future.”

Denver Restaurant Week features specially priced, multiple-course menus from top restaurants around the metro. They offer a three-tier price range from $25, $35, or $45 per person.

Sponsors of the event will cover the promotional and operating fees creating a no-cost marketing campaign for all restaurants involved.

Restaurants interested in being a part of the event can register for free on Denver Restaurant Week’s website .

Make sure to have your appetite ready. Restaurants and menus will be announced on Feb. 16, and reservations will be opened.

