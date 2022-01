For only the second time ever – and the first involving a clinical-grade organ – a genetically modified pig kidney has successfully been transplanted into a brain-dead human body, in a milestone example of xenotransplantation. Hundreds of thousands of people around the world are trapped in an agonizing wait for a lifesaving organ donation. But there are never enough human organs to go around. Many people die or become too ill to receive a transplant while waiting. Kidneys are the organs most in demand, with more than 800,000 people living with kidney failure in the US, and only around 25,000 transplants a year. Researchers around...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO