Raleigh, N.C. — World War II dog tags from the 1940s found near a historic battle site in Tuscany, Italy will soon be returned to a veteran's family in North Carolina. It began when Luca Gattel, a metal detector from Italy, found military dog tags with the name Thomas L. Vaughn, Jr. The address on the tags links to an Evelyn Vaughn in the Cameron Court Apartments, which still stand in Raleigh today.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO