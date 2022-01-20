ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What’s Hot Now in Eye Wear for 2022

By editor
eturbonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePulling inspiration from its 2022 Trends Report and best-selling eyewear, a DTC online retailer predicts hottest eyewear trends of the year. EyeBuyDirect has predicted the top five eyewear trends consumers will see in the eyewear industry this year. In looking at top-selling frames and tapping into their previously released 2022 Trends...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

I'm Wearing KN95 Masks Right Now, and Here's Why I Like the Evolvetogether Styles

On the rare occasions when I do leave the house nowadays, I'm doing so in a KN95 or KF94 mask, because they're more protective than my traditional cloth masks, and I want to be as safe as I possibly can. I feel like I've tried a bunch of different masks, but I may have found a new favorite in the Evolvetogether KN95 Masks ($15 for five). The cool thing is, I'm not the only one. Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Bieber have been spotted in the Evolvetogether masks, so it's got their seal of approval, too.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

I Only Wear Neutrals But Tried Wearing Color for a Week—Here's What I Learned

Welcome to I Tried It Month, where we’ll be publishing a new fashion, beauty, or wellness article every day in January that features a first-person account of shaking up an old habit, pushing beyond a comfort zone, or simply trying something new. Follow along for 31 days of storytelling, including everything from going without a cell phone for 40 days to trying the polarizing low-rise-pants trend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
merricksart.com

What to Wear: Kid’s Game Day Oufits

GREEN PUFFER COAT(wearing size XS) | GREEN AERIE LEGGINGS | GREEN ZELLA PULLOVER | MADEWELL BAG | LEOPARD STRAP | ON SNEAKERS. A pair of comfy jeans is a great option for busy sports weekends. Add some cozy layers like a long sleeve thermal and a sherpa pullover. You could do ankle boots or a beanie if you need a little more warmth!
APPAREL
brides.com

What to Wear When Meeting Your Partner's Parents

Style Tips and Advice What to Consider What to Avoid Wearing. Go-To Outfit Ideas for Any Situation What to Wear for a Casual Event What to Wear for a Formal Event. Dating someone new comes with a lot of important milestones: your first overnight date, your first time bringing them around all of your friends, and your first social media photo together, just to name a few. While some of these firsts are fun, some tend to be a bit more stressful, and meeting your significant other's parents definitely falls under that second category.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Glasses#Sunglasses#Cat#Eyewear#Trends Report#Dtc#Bold#The Pickleball Court
995qyk.com

What’s Hot At Meat Market In Hyde Park

Have you made it out to the Meat Market in South Tampa? Meredith recently went to Meat Market and shared some of her favorite things that make the experience so incredible. It’s become the place to see and be seen. The decor is chic and modern and the food is amazing.
TAMPA, FL
B102.7

So, What’s Really in That Hot Dog?

There's hot dog stands in every ballpark, food truck, and sporting events. Yes, the frankfurter is a staple of culinary delight for backyard BBQ's too. While every hot dog is made differently, they all have a similar list of ingredients - and 43% of Americans are fearful of what they actually are. If you've seen the The Great Outdoors, the chatty raccoons insist that hot dogs are made from "lips and a$$h***s."
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vogue Magazine

Looking for Things to Do? Here’s Where to Go in January (and What to Wear)

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not long ago, you might have found yourself all dressed up with nowhere to go. Or, more likely, you weren’t dressed up at all. But that was then, and this is now. This January, we’re looking to museums and restaurants to satiate our cravings for activity. Manhattan welcomed Casa Dani, from Michelin-starred chef Dani Garcia, to Hudson Yards—a not-to-miss addition to the city’s culinary scene. And down in Washington, D.C., Lebanese restaurant Ilili opens its second location. Over in Aspen, the North Face x Gucci pop-up is getting buzzy, and in a couple of weekends near Miami, it’s off to the races with the Pegasus World Cup horse races on January 29. More on all of these—plus outfit suggestions!—in January’s edition of What to Wear, Where.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
realitytitbit.com

Who is Stevan on Too Hot to Handle and what's the DJ's Instagram?

Stevan Ditter is joining the islanders over on Too Hot to Handle. Yep, that’s right, Season 3 is already here, where a group of singletons are set to try and resist temptations in return for a HUGE cash prize. A total of ten contestants are entering the dating show,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
5newsonline.com

What's the best mask to wear against the omicron variant?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You can see it in recent COVID-19 numbers, the omicron variant is spreading rapidly throughout Arkansas. It's led many to mask back up, but that makes many question which face covering will best protect you against this new mutation. It's also caused many to wonder how they'll buy a mask while avoiding those high prices?
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy