Flint Community Schools have been virtual since the start of 2022, but it looks like that could end this month. The strain that the rising Covid numbers have put on local districts has been too much for many to handle. Flint is far from the only school that has been forced to switch to virtual learning in our area. Grand Blanc announced that they would be finishing this week virtually, and Clio is making the same move.

FLINT, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO