On January 25, 2022, in a 2-1 vote, the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) approved a one-tenth of one percent sales tax increase for affordable housing and related services to include the acquisition and construction of affordable housing and facilities. The approved ordinance applies to all sales and use taxes in Thurston County, including a tax credit for the Cities of Olympia and Tenino, which approved a similar tax. This is expected to generate approximately $4.5-5 million in revenue and, when combined with the City of Olympia’s revenue, will result in nearly $7 million per year in local funds for affordable regional housing.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO