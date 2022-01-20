ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers QB Qustion

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just a few days out of the Steelers season ending and we haven’t been given a...

steelcityunderground.com

I’m already tired of hearing about the Steelers next QB

The corpse is still warm from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 season, and the NFL regular season is still far from over. Yet, we couldn’t even get through Roethlisberger’s final games without every opinionated person, from fan to media analyst, putting the Steelers quarterback six feet under and begin speculating about who is taking his place.
NFL
Ben Roethlisberger
steelersnow.com

HOF Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw to be Featured in HBO, NFL Films Documentary

Former Steelers quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw will be featured in a documentary produced by HBO Sports and NFL Films to be released Feb. 1. The film, called Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, will combine excerpts from Bradshaw’s stage show, an in-depth interview and archival footage. The documentary was directed by Keith Cossrow of NFL Films and will be released on HBO and HBO Max.
NFL
#Steelers#Mason Rudolph#American Football
NFL Analysis Network

Could The Steelers Consider A Trade For QB Carson Wentz?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be evaluating and looking for a new starting quarterback for the first time in nearly two decades this offseason. Ben Roethlisberger was selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft and the organization hasn’t had to worry about the position since.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Details show it will be extremely unlikely the Steelers land a big-name QB

The expected retirement of Ben Roethlisberger has resulted in the Pittsburgh Steelers looking closely at the quarterback position this offseason. When I say the organization will be looking closely at the position, it should be in every possible way. Through the 2022 NFL Draft. Through Free Agency. Even via trade.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Posts Photo Of Himself In New Uniform

Antonio Brown has not yet signed with another NFL team, but it appears he has his sights set on an AFC franchise. On Tuesday afternoon, Brown posted a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform on Twitter. It’s unclear if that means he’ll sign with the team this offseason.
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL

