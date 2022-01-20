ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentress County, TN

Chris Daughtry’s family shares how daughter died: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan Unger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cS6Ox_0dqTWmun00

( WJW ) – Singer Chris Daughtry and his family have shared the cause of death of his daughter, 25-year-old Hannah Price .

The family sent a statement to PEOPLE and several other outlets Wednesday, saying that Price died from suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

She was found dead at a home in Fentress County, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.

The family’s statement said Price struggled with mental illness since a young age and spent years in and out of therapy and treatment centers. Hannah Price lost her biological father when he took his life in 2018.

“Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face,” according to the statement , which was also obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

Police rule fall that killed mother, toddler at San Diego stadium a murder-suicide

The statement went on to say that Price reached out to her family the day of her death, saying that she feared for her life after her boyfriend allegedly abused her physically.

When police got to the scene, Price told them that she was “OK.” Her boyfriend later found her dead and called 911, PEOPLE reported.

“We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately,” the family said in the statement.

White House to make 400 million N95 masks available for free

Reports initially suggested that her death was a homicide but, at the time, District Attorney General Jared Effler said it had been too premature and “irresponsible” to consider the ruling.

Daughtry had been on tour at the time of Hannah’s death, leading the band to postpone all of their shows.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

3 sentenced to prison in murder of woman, wounding of sister

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to prison in the murder of an eastern Pennsylvania mother more than a year and a half ago. The defendants, now 18 and 19, were all juveniles at the time of the June 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler on the west side of Scranton, The […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

BCHS shelter dog throws overnight party after leaving kennel

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Bedford County Humane Society employee, Joyce Ross, could not believe her eyes on what she walked into Friday morning. Long time shelter dog, Gilligan, found his way out of his kennel Thursday evening after it was left unlocked and spent the night playing with all the squeaker toys he could find. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
County
Fentress County, TN
City
White House, TN
WTAJ

Youth’s overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses. The seventh grader was hospitalized Jan. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTAJ

Huntingdon County man convicted of attempted murder from 2020

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A Huntingdon County man was convicted of attempted murder on Jan. 21, in relation to an incident from 2020. Talen Trice, 27, was convicted in Huntingdon County Court. In July of 2020, police responded to a crash in Mount Union where a male victim was found with severe burns and puncture […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Daughtry
WTAJ

Blair County man accused of threatening woman with gun

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Antis Township man is behind bars after state police say he threatened a woman with a gun. Brett Gates, 34, allegedly called a friend and told him he was going to kill a woman and then himself on Jan. 21. State police said the victim does have a PFA […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Mental Health#Wjw#N95
WTAJ

All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday, a day after the pickup collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania highway, authorities said. Several monkeys had escaped following Friday’s collision, Pennsylvania […]
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Trial to begin for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights as Derek Chauvin pinned the Black man’s neck to the street is expected to begin Monday with opening statements, after a jury of 18 people was swiftly picked last week. J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTAJ

Official: New York shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 1 gravely hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Police Department officer was killed and another gravely injured Friday night after responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to a law enforcement official. A suspect was also killed in the shooting in Harlem, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Centre County Sheriff’s Office warns of multiple scams calls

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received multiple calls from individuals who are being scammed and reminding the community not to give any personal information or money to scammers. Police say that the most recent scam, which they reported started Friday, Jan. 21, in which victims are being told […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy